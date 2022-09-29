Uttam says TRS, BJP trying to win Munugode with liquor, money

Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS and the BJP were trying to influence voters with money and liquor. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, also the Nalgonda MP, alleged that the TRS and the BJP were trying to influence voters of the Munugode Assembly constituency with money and liquor.

Speaking to mediapersons after unveiling a statue of Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah in Huzurnagar on Wednesday, Reddy hit out at the TRS and BJP for allegedly undermining democratic norms.

“Both TRS and BJP are aware that they cannot win through fair means given the 2018 verdict. Since they fear that the Congress will once again have a clear mandate and people will vote for Palvai Sravanthi, they are trying to influence (voters) by offering money and liquor,” he said.

Reddy, who is also the party in charge of the Chotuppal mandal of Munugode, was optimistic about the party’s chances.

“Congress leaders and workers are getting tremendous response from Munugode voters. We will not only win the by-election, but will do so by a margin larger than that of 2018. People of Munugode will neither be influenced by money or liquor nor be intimidated by TRS and BJP,” he said.