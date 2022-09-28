  
Renaming row sparks interest in 90s history of Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Sep 28, 2022, 9:27 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 9:52 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had, on the last day of the AP assembly’s monsoon session, got passed the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (amendment) Bill 2022. (DC)
VIJAYAWADA: The political controversy on the removal of NTR's name to give the YSR name for the health university has created fresh interest among the youths to learn the Telugu state’s political history -- mainly of the 1990's including the infamous ‘coup’ against the NTR government.

Many are visiting the online social media platforms and the internet to learn as to what had happened. The youths of today are mostly unaware as to how NTR was thrown out of power. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had, on the last day of the AP assembly’s monsoon session, got passed the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (amendment) Bill 2022. It removed the ‘Dr NTR’ name and included the ‘Dr YSR’ name to the university. This, after heated scenes created in the assembly by the TD MLAs.

Further, health minister Vidadala Rajni and CM Jagan highlighted the past statements and displayed on the assembly screen the title of a Deccan Chronicle interview with Chandrababu Naidu published some 25 years ago. In this, Naidu had affirmed that TD no more needed NTR and tarnishing the former CM’s image.

 The videos and clips of these went viral due to live telecast and the youths showed special interest to know more about it by browsing the internet. Those who were born after 1990 started inquiring about contemporary political history.

Young leaders active in the youth wing of a political party, P Srinivas and Sk Basha said the younger generation did not know much about political history but the displaying of these news and video clips ignited an interest among them to know the truth.

They said Naidu’s coup to dethrone NTR and his statement branding NTR as an immoral person, Naidu’s grabbing of TD from the founder of the party NTR and suspending the founder from the TD were all matters of surprise to those who browsed the net for the details in recent days.

Youngsters P. Rajesh and D. Kasi said they didn’t know that the adding of ‘Dr’ to the name of NTR University of Health Sciences was done by Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and also who gave the NTR name to the Telugu Ganga project.

They said the Internet surfing also helped them to know about the alleged conspiracies to pull down chief ministers during the Congress terms in united AP as also of the communal riots in Hyderabad during the term of the Marri Chenna Reddy government.

