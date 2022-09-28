CBI raids Congress leader Shivakumar's house

BENGALURU: Just days ahead of “Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entering the state on Friday, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raid on the houses of former minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Shivakumar.

They searched for the documents related to his properties at Kanakapura, Dodda Alahalli and Sante Kodihalli in Ramanagar district. Dodda Alahali is the native village of Shivakumar.

Kanakapura tahsildhar and jurisdictional police accompanied searching CBI sleuths. Not much details were available immediately. CBI in October 2020 had conducted raids on the houses belonging to Shivakumar including Bengaluru. Mumbai and New Delhi.

Along with leaders such as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar has been supervising the arrangements of the Yatra to make it successful. The Yatra will cover districts of Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Ballari and others in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will enter the state from Chamarajanagar on Friday after completing its journey in Kerala.