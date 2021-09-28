Nation Politics 28 Sep 2021 Navjot Singh Sidhu r ...
Nation, Politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2021, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 4:19 pm IST
In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, said he will continue to serve the party
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

 

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, punjab congress, punjab congress chief, punjab congress committee
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Related Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Latest From Nation

Capt Amarinder Singh with Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: AP)

Navjot Singh Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (Representational Photo:AP)

Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30

News

2-yr-old found abandoned with burn marks, injuries in Karnataka's Belagavi

The state government has categorically told the railway authorities that it would bear only the land acquisition costs, pushing the long-delayed projects into jeopardy. (PTI Image)

Railway projects in AP derail as state govt struggles to meet its share



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30

The Election Commission of India had kept the bypoll on hold early in September. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

BJP gets its first Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry, Modi congratulates party workers

BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy (C) files nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, many in race for top post

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->