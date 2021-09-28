Nation Politics 28 Sep 2021 Kanhaiya Kumar, Jign ...
Nation, Politics

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani join Congress

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
The former JNU student leader also contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai LS seat in the 2019 general elections
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI file photo)
 Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kanhaiya and Jignesh Mewani met Rahul Gandhi earlier today at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi on the 114th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

 

Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

The former JNU student leader also contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. Since then he has maintained a low profile.

On the other hand, Mevani had won from the reserved Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.

 

Earlier Congress sources had said that some more young leaders would join the party in the coming days. They said that Kumar and Mevani could be part of a campaign to connect with the youth against the BJP-led government.

Earlier this year, Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of Congress. Prasad joined the BJP and is now a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government while Dev became a part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

...
Tags: kanhaiya kumar, jignesh mewani, jawaharlal nehru university, rahul gandhi, communist party of india, rashtriya dalit adhikar manch
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The bench further said that the Karnataka government has the necessary leverage to issue circulars, taking into account the situations prevailing in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Kerala HC refuses to interfere with Karnataka govt travel restrictions

Capt Amarinder Singh with Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: AP)

Navjot Singh Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (Representational Photo:AP)

Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30

The Election Commission of India had kept the bypoll on hold early in September. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

BJP gets its first Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry, Modi congratulates party workers

BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy (C) files nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->