Huzurabad fight between arrogance and self-respect: Etala Rajendar

KARIMNAGAR: With Election Commission of India announcing by-election for Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on October 30, former minister Etala Rajendar, whose resignation as MLA from this constituency has led to the by-poll, declared on Tuesday that it will be a fight between arrogance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and self-respect of people belonging to Huzurabad; not development of the constituency or welfare schemes being implemented by TRS government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by BJP leaders, Rajendar maintained that for the past 18 years, he has worked for well being of Huzurabad people and will continue to do so in days to come. “I will continue with responsibilities handed over to me by people of the constituency. I will never let them down,” he maintained.

The former minister asserted that every person of Huzurabad is a hero and will not tolerate violence and harassment, which ruling TRS leaders have been indulging in for past five months in the constituency. He underlined that on directions of CM KCR, finance minister T. Harish Rao, along with a battery of ministers, MLAs and MLCs, have been either luring people of Huzurabad or threatening them to grab their votes.

“But citizens of Huzurabad have never been afraid. Ranging from school-going children to aged persons, people belonging to all sections are raising slogans in support of Etala Rajendar. This might be the result of my hard work, which I have put in during the past 18 years in Huzurabad constituency,” the former minister stated.

He expressed his gratitude to people of Huzurabad constituency for remaining with him since past five months, from the time he resigned as MLA. He said by-elections on October 30, scheduled in between two major festivals Bathukamma and Dasara, will be the best time to prove that all voters of Huzurabad are Heroes and will not fall for cheap tricks being played by TRS leaders.

Former MP and BJP election in-charge A. P. Jithendar Reddy, district unit president G. Krishna Reddy and BJP leaders Indrasena Reddy, Andela Laxminarayana, Dharma Rao, Tula Uma and Ashwadhama Reddy were among those present at the press conference.