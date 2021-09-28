Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30

The Election Commission of India had kept the bypoll on hold early in September. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll will be held on October 30, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

The ECI had kept the bypoll on hold early in September, while releasing the schedule of bypolls for three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha.

It cited the views expressed by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana who conveyed the state government's opinion to hold bypoll after festival season on the grounds of flood situations, festivals and Covid pandemic in September/October during a video conference held by ECI on September 1.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant on June 12 after sitting MLA Etala Rajendar resigned from the TRS as well as MLA post to join the BJP.

As per norms, the EC has to hold bypoll within six months of the seat falling vacant.

Earlier in August, Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the TRS candidate for Huzurabad by polls.

Yadav, who is the state president of the TRS students' association, has been a student leader in the party since 2003.

Meanwhile, the BJP appointed a jumbo mandal-wise team in order to strengthen its cadre and named mandal in-charges. Former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy was named poll in-charge for Huzurabad with A. Chandrasekhar and Yendala Lakshminarayana as associate incharges.

On the other hand, the state government is in favour of hiking power charges and TSRTC bus ticket fares in December simultaneously after the bypoll.

Official sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao asked the TSRTC and TS Genco officials to submit hike proposals after Dasara in October. The Cabinet will later meet to discuss hike proposals and take a decision in this regard.

The Chief Minister wanted to wait till the bypoll is over, because increasing charges involves political implications, sources added.