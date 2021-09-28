Nation Politics 28 Sep 2021 Dasoju demanded TS A ...
Nation, Politics

Dasoju demanded TS Assembly Speaker to take action against deflected Congress MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2021, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 8:20 pm IST
About 12 MLAs who have won from Congress party in 2018 General Elections have defected to ruling TRS in Telangana
AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. (DC Photo)
 AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan demanded Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take action and disqualify the Congress MLAs who defected to TRS party. Brazenly violating Constitutional laws and blatantly disregarding democratic traditions. He came up with this demand citing Calcutta HIgh Court's direction to West Bengal Speaker on Tuesday to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Terming the Calcutta HC's decision as a slap on the face of Telangana Assembly Speaker, Dasoju Sravan expressed hope that the Speaker will at least now act on the Congress MLAs who defected to ruling TRS, taking a cue from West Bengal developments.

 

"Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress by October 7. This should be an eye opener for Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy who has been intentionally turning a blind eye to the disqualification petitions against Congress MLAs who defected to ruling TRS. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been blatantly encouraging defections and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is in a highly revered Constitutional post, has been acting hand in glove with KCR, in pursuing the immoral and dirty act of political defections in Telangana. Telangana Assembly Speaker should at least now take a look at Calcutta High Court's direction and decide on disqualification petitions against Congress MLAs pending here in Telangana," said AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan in a media statement on Tuesday.

 

About 12 MLAs who have won from Congress party in 2018 General Elections have defected to ruling TRS in Telangana, betraying people's mandate and much to the ire of party cadres.

Though Congress party has been fighting against these defections and raising voice against the immoral political practices of TRS, Telangana Assembly Speaker has not taken any action on the turncoat MLAs.

"Telangana CM and TRS chief KCR has crushed all the democratic practices and has absolutely no regard for the Constitution. He has turned politics into a game of 'cheating' and 'looting' and brazenly promoting corruption. He has even turned elected MLAs into a laughing stock by buying them with 'money' and enticing them with 'contracts.' All the 12 Congress MLAs who defected to TRS sold themselves just for money with no regard towards any ideology or self respect. Congress party would have no complaints if these MLAS resigned from their MLA posts, won on a Congress ticket, and sought their re-election as TRS candidates. Instead, they have betrayed voters and Congress workers for selfish gains. Telangana Assembly Speaker instead of encouraging such immoral and shameless politics, should disqualify turncoat MLAs and reinstate faith of voters in the electoral process and democracy," demanded Dr Dasoju Sravan.

 

...
Tags: dasoju shravan, aicc spokesperson dasoju sharvan, telangana legislative assembly, pocharam srinivas reddy, trinamool congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI file photo)

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani join Congress

The bench further said that the Karnataka government has the necessary leverage to issue circulars, taking into account the situations prevailing in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Kerala HC refuses to interfere with Karnataka govt travel restrictions

Capt Amarinder Singh with Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: AP)

Navjot Singh Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (Representational Photo:AP)

Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30

The Election Commission of India had kept the bypoll on hold early in September. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

BJP gets its first Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry, Modi congratulates party workers

BJP candidate S Selvaganapathy (C) files nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->