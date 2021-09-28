Dasoju demanded TS Assembly Speaker to take action against deflected Congress MLAs

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan demanded Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take action and disqualify the Congress MLAs who defected to TRS party. Brazenly violating Constitutional laws and blatantly disregarding democratic traditions. He came up with this demand citing Calcutta HIgh Court's direction to West Bengal Speaker on Tuesday to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Terming the Calcutta HC's decision as a slap on the face of Telangana Assembly Speaker, Dasoju Sravan expressed hope that the Speaker will at least now act on the Congress MLAs who defected to ruling TRS, taking a cue from West Bengal developments.

"Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress by October 7. This should be an eye opener for Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy who has been intentionally turning a blind eye to the disqualification petitions against Congress MLAs who defected to ruling TRS. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been blatantly encouraging defections and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is in a highly revered Constitutional post, has been acting hand in glove with KCR, in pursuing the immoral and dirty act of political defections in Telangana. Telangana Assembly Speaker should at least now take a look at Calcutta High Court's direction and decide on disqualification petitions against Congress MLAs pending here in Telangana," said AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan in a media statement on Tuesday.

About 12 MLAs who have won from Congress party in 2018 General Elections have defected to ruling TRS in Telangana, betraying people's mandate and much to the ire of party cadres.

Though Congress party has been fighting against these defections and raising voice against the immoral political practices of TRS, Telangana Assembly Speaker has not taken any action on the turncoat MLAs.

"Telangana CM and TRS chief KCR has crushed all the democratic practices and has absolutely no regard for the Constitution. He has turned politics into a game of 'cheating' and 'looting' and brazenly promoting corruption. He has even turned elected MLAs into a laughing stock by buying them with 'money' and enticing them with 'contracts.' All the 12 Congress MLAs who defected to TRS sold themselves just for money with no regard towards any ideology or self respect. Congress party would have no complaints if these MLAS resigned from their MLA posts, won on a Congress ticket, and sought their re-election as TRS candidates. Instead, they have betrayed voters and Congress workers for selfish gains. Telangana Assembly Speaker instead of encouraging such immoral and shameless politics, should disqualify turncoat MLAs and reinstate faith of voters in the electoral process and democracy," demanded Dr Dasoju Sravan.