Dalit Bandhu is a localised version of ‘Stand up India’: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 28, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Rao has shown no inclination towards fulfilling his promise of erecting a mammoth statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar
The BJP leader said that minister K.T. Rama Rao will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power as he was responsible for 27 Intermediate students committing suicide.— DC file photo
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme of the TRS government was nothing but a rehashed version of Narendra Modi government’s ‘Stand up India’ that provides financial support to dalit entrepreneurs across the country.

He was addressing a public meeting that was attended by a large number of Dalits, on the 31st day of his Praja Sangram Yatra at Illantakunta in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

 

He said that under the ‘Stand up India’ scheme, Dalits get financial support to the tune of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Launching a vitriolic attack against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Sanjay alleged that Rao was taking Dalits for a ride in the name of Dalit Bandhu. Rao has shown no inclination towards fulfilling his promise of erecting a mammoth statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.  The CM  was only affixing his pictures on Central schemes and presenting them state-sponsored welfare schemes, Sanjay said.

 

The BJP leader said that minister K.T. Rama Rao will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power as he was responsible for 27 Intermediate students committing suicide.

Questioning Chandrashekar Rao’s family about the sacrifices they had made to achieve a separate state for Telangana, the state BJP chief said that the dream was realised only after sacrifices by 1,400 poor people and students.

He said that unlike Rao, who never comes out of his farmhouse to listen to the problems of people, the BJP is ever willing to help people, which is why they all are with them.

 

BJP never insulted any religion and their gods, but it will not tolerate if Hindus and their gods are insulted, Sanjay warned.

Member of Parliament from Karnataka Munuswamy, senior leaders Pratap Ramkrishna, S. Kumar, Koppu Basha, N.V. Subhash, V. Sangappa, Gaddam Nagraju and B. Tirupathi Reddy took part in the padayatra.

