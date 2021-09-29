Nation Politics 28 Sep 2021 KCR back to Hyderaba ...
KCR back to Hyderabad, plans bypoll strategies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 2:57 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Rao, who arrived by a special flight at Begumpet airport, proceeded straight to Pragathi Bhavan
He released Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme and the amount was already credited in the bank accounts of around 16,000 Dalit families so far.
  He released Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme and the amount was already credited in the bank accounts of around 16,000 Dalit families so far. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to Hyderabad after a five-day Delhi visit, within hours of the Election Commission (EC) announcing Huzurabad bypoll schedule on Tuesday.

Rao, who arrived by a special flight at Begumpet airport, proceeded straight to Pragathi Bhavan. He held a meeting with ministers and party MLAs who are made party in-charges for Huzurabad bypoll and discussed poll schedule and poll strategy.

 

Party sources said in the meeting Rao expressed his willingness to address two public meetings in Huzurabad, one prior to Dasara and one after.

Rao already addressed a public meeting once in Huzurabad on August 16 when he launched Dalit Bandhu to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to all Dalit families numbering over 20,000 in the constituency. He released Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme and the amount was already credited in the bank accounts of around 16,000 Dalit families so far.

The Chief Minister left for Delhi on a three-day visit on September 24, the second time this month. First he visited Delhi on September 2 and stayed until September 10.

 

However, he extended his trip by two more days where he met union home minister Amit Shah thrice generating heat in political circles as the CMO maintained complete secrecy over the purpose of his meetings. When Rao was in Delhi on September 4, the EC issued bypoll notification  for three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha but kept Huzurabad bypoll on hold.
Incidentally, the EC released bypoll schedule for Huzurabad when Rao was in Delhi on Tuesday.

...
