Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
The election notification will be issued on October 1, which also marks the commencement of filing of nominations
 Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

Bengaluru: Bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka -- Sindgi and Hangal -- will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The by-elections have been necessitated as they fell vacant following the death of JD(S) legislator M C Manguli in Sindgi and BJP's C M Udasi in Hangal.

 

The election notification will be issued on October 1, which also marks the commencement of filing of nominations.

October 8 is the last day for filing of nominations. Scrutiny will take place on October 1, and October 13 is the last day for withdrawal.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November two.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the process of selection of candidates will begin soon, as he expressed confidence about the BJP winning both the seats.

He said in the recently held BJP core committee meeting, discussions took place on appointing observers to both the segments and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel would take a call on it.

 

Senior leader Udasi, who had represented Hangal, was a six time MLA, and under his leadership, there was a lot of developmental work in the constituency, while BJP had won Sindgi thrice before losing it to late Manguli of JD(S) in 2018, he pointed out.

To a question about this being the first election under his leadership as the Chief Minister, Bommai said, "All leaders have faced by-election. We will face it under the leadership of the party."

Tags: bypolls, karanataka bypolls, assembly constituencies, election commission
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


