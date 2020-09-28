The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 28 Sep 2020 Congress tells party ...
Nation, Politics

Congress tells party-ruled states to defy Centre's new farm laws

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2020, 10:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2020, 11:01 pm IST
Congress-ruled states to consider enacting their own laws to bypass New Delhi
Police detain farmers and Congress Party supporters during a protest against the newly passed agri-bills, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)
 Police detain farmers and Congress Party supporters during a protest against the newly passed agri-bills, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Monday asked states under its rule to enact legislations to bypass the three Central farm-related laws that have triggered protests by farmers in some parts of the country.

The Congress is strongly opposed to the three Central legislations which were signed into laws by president Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

 

"Congress president has advised Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to negate the Anti-Agriculture Central laws encroaching upon State's jurisdiction under the Constitution," the party said in a statement.

Some states, especially the Congress-ruled Punjab, are witnessing protests by farmers against the new Central laws.

"This (states passing laws negating Central legislations) would enable the states to bypass the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian Agricultural law including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress ruled states," the party said.

 

"This would also alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Modi Government and BJP," the statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the rules under Article 2454(2) allow a state legislature to enforce laws "repugnant to the parliament law" and that former finance minister Arun Jaitley had advised states to use it to bypass the Land Acquisition Law passed by the previous UPA regime.

"As FM Arun Jaitley got states to resort to Article 254(2) of the Constitution to override provisions of 2013 Land Acquisition law, a law he'd fully supported as LoP in Rajya Sabha.

 

"States should now follow the same advice to undo the damage caused by the Farm Bills that have become Acts," Ramesh said in a tweet.

President Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week. These laws have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana.

These three farm bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

 

Parliament cleared the bills in the Monsoon Session. The laws are aimed at liberalising the agriculture sector and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country they want at a better price.

The Opposition led by the Congress is critical of the manner in which these bills were passed in Parliament. They have alleged the bills were cleared "unconstitutionally" in a "complete disregard" to Parliamentary norms.

The Congress also proposes to challenge them in court.

...
Tags: congress ruled states, new farm laws


Latest From Nation

Many farm downstream of the Prakasam barrage are under water due to the inflow from the barrage. (File photo)

Andhra Pradesh floods: Standing crops in hundreds of acres inundated

an IAF fighter jet flies against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range, amid the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, in Leh district, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)

India to buy 72,000 US assault rifles for troops on the LAC

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

File photo of Sabarimala.

Fewer pilgrims to be allowed this Sabarimala season



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RCB win Super Over, but MI’s Kishan and Pollard are the stars

Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful in the end as Jasprit Bumrah coudn’t defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match 10, RCB won by 4, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS MI Match 10, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

De Villiers’ death-overs smash takes RCB to 201/3 vs MI with 50s from Finch, Padikkal

AB de Villiers turned the clock back with his magnificent hitting in the death overs, after Australia’s white ball skipper Aaron Finch scored 52 off 35 balls to get his team off to a flying start, and the elegant Padikkal upped the ante in the later half with some delightful big hits, scoring 54 off 40 balls. (Photo | PTI)
 

Always knew Tewatia would shine in IPL for his batting: Coach Vijay Yadav

IPL throws up unlikely stars and Sunday was a “day of Rahuls” when the lesser known Tewatia from Haryana’s Sihi village in Faridabad district stole the thunder from the uber cool India star KL Rahul, striking five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell that changed the course of RR’s match against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | PTI)
 

Didn’t get what I deserve but it’s okay, now I just focus on my cricket: Amit Mishra

Despite being one of the most highly rated leg-spinners in the country, Amit Mishra has played just 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. His last Test and ODI appearance was back in 2016. (File Photo | iplt20.com)
 

With two wins in hand, Delhi hopes to keep momentum going against stumbling Hyderabad

Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer have looked in good nick, after rescuing the team from a spot of bother in the first game. The two pitched in with valuable runs against CSK too. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Nepal 'buying' citizens in three villages on border

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Fewer phases of polling for Bihar elections due to corona scare

Ticket seekers wait outside the Janata Dal (United) office to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Another statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Rationalist E V Ramaswamy Peiyar is a Dravidian icon. Defacement of his statues has become a regular occurrence in Tamil Nadu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham