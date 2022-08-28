  
Nation, Politics

Telangana, corruption capital of India: Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 28, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:28 am IST
 BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal. (DC)

WARANGAL: BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday said corruption by the TRS, “rampant in Telangana,” was now spilling over the state’s borders and spreading to other parts of the country. Nadda was addressing a public meeting in Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.

While not taking any names, Nadda, in a clear hint at BJP leaders’
allegations that members of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family were involved in a liquor scam in the national capital, said, “Corruption from this state has reached Delhi.” Telangana, Nadda said, had become the “corruption capital,” and the Kaleshwaram irrigation project with its budget inflated to Rs 1,30,000 crore had turned into an “ATM for the KCR family.”

Nadda castigated the Chief Minister for attempting to sabotage Sanjay’s padayatra and Saturday’s public meeting, comparing the restrictions that were sought to be imposed on them to the last ‘firman’ or order, issued by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. “The last Nizam’s last order was banning all kinds of meetings, rallies, and public speeches. I was told at the airport upon arrival that Section 144 was imposed to restrict the BJP workers movements and the permission for the public meeting was withdrawn, and then permission was received from the court,” he said.

Nadda added, “Democracy is being throttled in Telangana. KCR, we want to tell you today, that you have issued your last orders. You will be sent home and the BJP will come to power in the state. And I say this to today’s Nizam. These prohibitory orders will be your last firman.”

 The BJP president said funds given to the state from the Centre were being diverted, and not spent for the purpose for which they were given to the state. For instance, after 11 districts suffered from floods, the Centre allocated Rs 377 crore but only Rs 188 crore was used. He also said none of the Central schemes such as the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Awas Yojana, was being implemented in the state, adding that the fruits of development initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being denied to the people of Telangana by the TRS government.

 “On one hand, Modi wants Telangana’s development, and on the other, Chandrashekar Rao and his government are preventing this from happening,” he said.

Nadda said the TRS was afraid of the BJP after it lost elections in Dubbak and Huzurabad, and called on people to vote the TRS out of power in the next elections. He also promised that the BJP would officially celebrate the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ on September 17, and reminded the people that Chandrashekar Rao had promised these celebrations but had not kept it, “because KCR fears the Majlis party, and has ignored the people’s fight against the Razakars.”

In an unusual turn of events, Nadda, the chief guest at the public meeting, spoke early, before the state leadership did, saying he had to leave earlier than planned. He thanked the people for their support to the BJP which was the first party to support the formation of Telangana state by passing a resolution in Kakinada in 1997.

Tags: jp nadda, telangana politics, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


