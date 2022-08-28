  
Nation Politics 28 Aug 2022 Naidu getting jitter ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu getting jittery about losing Kuppam, says Peddireddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 28, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao
 Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

NELLORE: Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy took a dig at TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his speeches that were ‘instigating people’ during his visit to Kuppam constituency.

Addressing media persons at Tirupati on Saturday, he rebuked Naidu for not doing anything to develop Kuppam despite representing it for three decades unlike Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been extending several welfare schemes to the people.

“Naidu is mentally disturbed and is creating law and order problems in Kuppam because of fears that he may lose the seat. He visited Kuppam only six times in the last three and half years though he hardly visited the segment in the last 3o years,” he Peddireddy said.

While accusing Naidu of letting down Rayalaseema, the minister blamed him for not completing the Handri-Neeva project, which he said was ‘part of a political conspiracy’. He promised to complete the Kuppam branch canal before the next elections.

Alleging that YSR Congress leaders Suresh Reddy and Bhayya Reddy of Kollupalli village were injured during attacks by TD men, the minister said that they had evidence in the form of the video footage.

Reddy said that Naidu and his men are unable to digest the emergence of ruling party MLC, K.R.J. Bharath as a strong leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath alleged that TD leaders were responsible for attacks on YSR Congress men in Kuppam.

...
Tags: minister peddireddy ram chandra reddy, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 28 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Police in civilian dress engineered attack on Anna Canteen in Kuppam, alleges Naidu
YSRC, TD activists clash as Naidu reaches Kuppam

Latest From Nation

In one case, a woman who joined her two children for swimming classes was secretly photographed, blackmailed, threatened and raped by the swimming coach, M. Sujith, 23, who later extorted Rs 1 lakh from her. — DC Image

She teams nab 106 eve teasers in 10 weeks

Specialists in the gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and ENT departments simultaneously conducted the surgeries within 24 hours from Thursday night to Friday. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Nizamabad GGH docs perform record 59 ops in 24 hours

A complaint was received from Bangaru Reddy, who has a house in Presidency Colony of Old Alwal, that burglars broke into his house while he was away to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary at Dilsukhnagar. — Representational Image/DC

Irked over scanty loot, burglars set house afire

On Saturday, Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, under the auspices of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, initiated the distribution of 1.4 lakh clay Ganesha idols at the Secunderabad Ganesh temple. — DC Image

GHMC to distribute 3 lakh clay Ganesha idols



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana, corruption capital of India: Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal. (DC)

BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

Former Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj meets BJP President JP Nadda (Photo: Mithali Raj Twitter)

We will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI file image)

Ghulam Nabi leaves Congress, to form own party in J&K soon

A file photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Image: PTI)

BJP weakening regional parties in states: Dipankar Bhattacharya

File photo of CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->