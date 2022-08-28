Naidu getting jittery about losing Kuppam, says Peddireddy

NELLORE: Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy took a dig at TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his speeches that were ‘instigating people’ during his visit to Kuppam constituency.

Addressing media persons at Tirupati on Saturday, he rebuked Naidu for not doing anything to develop Kuppam despite representing it for three decades unlike Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been extending several welfare schemes to the people.

“Naidu is mentally disturbed and is creating law and order problems in Kuppam because of fears that he may lose the seat. He visited Kuppam only six times in the last three and half years though he hardly visited the segment in the last 3o years,” he Peddireddy said.

While accusing Naidu of letting down Rayalaseema, the minister blamed him for not completing the Handri-Neeva project, which he said was ‘part of a political conspiracy’. He promised to complete the Kuppam branch canal before the next elections.

Alleging that YSR Congress leaders Suresh Reddy and Bhayya Reddy of Kollupalli village were injured during attacks by TD men, the minister said that they had evidence in the form of the video footage.

Reddy said that Naidu and his men are unable to digest the emergence of ruling party MLC, K.R.J. Bharath as a strong leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath alleged that TD leaders were responsible for attacks on YSR Congress men in Kuppam.