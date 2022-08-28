  
KCR built 16 medical colleges, Modi granted 'zero', says KTR

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 28, 2022, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 1:55 pm IST
A file photo of minister K.T. Rama Rao (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has expanded medical education in the state by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges even as proposals are afoot to set up 13 more, Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister's son, said only five government medical colleges were established in the region before the state was formed in 2014.
“Hon'ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setups in #Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist (sic),” he tweeted.

He further said medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagtial are also almost completed while the    college in Kothagudem will soon be inaugurated.

“Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana,” the TRS leader said in another tweet displaying “0”.

...
