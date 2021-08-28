Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against three farm laws

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday passed the resolution moved by CM MK Stalin, urging the Centre to withdraw the three agriculture-related legislation, through voice vote.

Tamil Nadu is the seventh Indian state to pass resolution against the farm laws, after Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal.

“These three farm laws are anti-farmers, these laws should be repealed”, TN CM MK Stalin said while proposing the resolution.

"All cases filed against the farmers who staged protests against the three farmer-related legislations of the Central Government, during the past one year, will be withdrawn," the chief minister added.

Apart from BJP MLAs, AIADMK MLAs also staged walkout from the assembly, stating that the resolution against 3 farmer-related laws of central government has been moved in haste and that the state government should seek views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.