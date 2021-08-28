Nation Politics 28 Aug 2021 Environment ministry ...
Nation, Politics

Environment ministry to file affidavit in a week on Rayalaseema lift scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 28, 2021, 12:56 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 12:56 am IST
NGT Chennai bench hearing the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme case also considered the report submitted by a three-member team of KRMB
Srisailam Project. (Photo:DC)
 Srisailam Project. (Photo:DC)

KURNOOL: The Union ministry of environment and forests has sought a week’s time to file its affidavit before the National  Green Tribunal on the Rayalaseema lift scheme.

It has informed NGT that the AP government has approached the Centre for environmental clearances (EC) for the project. The matter was posted for hearing on September 8.

 

NGT Chennai bench hearing the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme case also considered the report submitted by a three-member team of KRMB, which cited glaring violations on the part of the AP government in fast-tracking the project.

The Advocate for Applicant submitted that violations have been confirmed by KRMB and hence contempt action may be initiated against the AP officials. The case has been adjourned to September 8 for consideration of the MoEF stand and passing order on contempt proceedings filed by Gavinolla Srinivas and State of Telangana against AP chief secretary.

 

Meanwhile, raising objections to the Palamur-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PR LIS), the AP government filed an implead petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai, on Friday, which stated that the scheme is in violation of environmental norms and it needed to seek permissions as a "fresh project" from KRMB, and the central water commission.

The PR LIS which was designed purely to be a drinking water scheme by lifting 90tmc of water from the Srisailam reservoir, got away with strict compliances under the environmental act. Now that the project scope has changed to 'irrigation scheme', which is intended to irrigate 4,97,976 hectares or 12.3 lakhs acres, the PR LIS needs to be treated as a new project and must be subject to the rigor of all environmental assessments, the petition pleaded.

 

The implead-petition filed before NGT, State of Andhra Pradesh Vs Kosgi Venkataiah, argued that the various commissions and omissions of TS are causing adverse impacts on the environment within Telangana. The petition states that the original applicant primarily raised objection only with regard to the limited aspect of the alleged and apparent activity of the project; and that the nature of violations of the Palamur Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme are not limited to the activity pointed out by the original applicant.

It further said that the projects requiring prior environment clearance are subject to scrutiny comprising four stages and the TS has adopted different strategies to evade such by making prevaricating representations to the jurisdictional tribunals.

 

...
Tags: rayalaseema lift scheme, krmb, national green tribunal, ngt chennai, palamur-rangareddy lift irrigation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Rahul had taken Rs. 6 crore promising to provide a post-graduate medical seat to Ch. Gayatri’s daughter. But he failed in getting the seat for Gayatri’s daughter. — Representational image/IANS

Police arrest seven for businessman’s murder

The farmers whose lands are earmarked for the project have raised objections. Some of them said they had lost their land for the erection of the Samalkot Bypass Road. Again, the new road is laid through their lands and their livelihood would be affected. — Representational image/DC

New bypass road to reduce congestion in Samalkot

The letter said the project envisions diversion of Krishna water to other basins and is being vehemently opposed by TS government before KWDT-2. — Representational image/DC

Veligonda: Telangana raises objection over Centre considering funding project

At least five students tested Covid-19 positive in the district during random checks. (Photo:PTI)

Five students test Covid positive in Anantapur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Assam says Mizoram tried to construct bridge in its territory, stopped

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo:Twitter)

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

Shillong tense, petrol bombs hurled at CM Conrad's house

Conrad Sangma, Chief minister of Meghalaya. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->