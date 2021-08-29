Nation Politics 28 Aug 2021 Bandi’s Praja ...
Bandi’s Praja Sangrama Yatra takes off from Charminar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Aug 29, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Sanjay said that the Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver and delay in payment after procuring paddy are demoralising farmers
The Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar began at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter @bandisanjay_bjp)
  The Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar began at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter @bandisanjay_bjp)

HYDERABAD: The Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar began at the  Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar here on Saturday.

Prior to the flag-off, along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, senior leader Vijayashanthi, MPs, and MLAs, he performed special pujas at the temple.

 

Speaking at the launch of the yatra, Sanjay, firing the first salvo, said that the BJP would not be a silent spectator to the “murky happenings” in the state and would expose the ‘cheat’ Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has duped farmers, unemployed youth, BCs, tribals, Dalits and minorities.

“People are vexed with the TRS administration and they are all waiting to give a fitting reply in the next Assembly elections,” Sanjay, the Karimnagar MP, said.

Sanjay said that the Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver and delay in payment after procuring paddy are demoralising farmers. Although 30 lakh unemployed youth are in a state of desperation, the state government has not taken up a recruitment drive, nor has it paid unemployment allowance to them, he said.

 

He sounded confident that his padayatra would herald a new political transition whereby the BJP will unseat the TRS from power, sooner than later. “We will expose the inept administration and corrupt practices of the government, including of ministers, during the padayatra,” he explained.

The BJP leader alleged that MIM was behaving like the Taliban and targeting Hindus. “We will bring back all Hindus, who relocated from the Old City,” he said while clarifying that the BJP was not against any section or religion.  “We will fight if the interests of Hindus are destroyed or downgraded,” he said.

 

Kishan Reddy said that Telangana state needs democratic rule. Corruption and debts are abnormally high under TRS and this would end with the Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP, he said.  

The party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, senior leaders D.K. Aruna and Dr Laxman spoke.

Party seniors and functionaries, including Arun Singh, Arun Singh, B. Muralidhar Rao, P. Sudhakar Reddy, Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, Muni Swamy, Raghunandan Rao, N. Indrasena Reddy, Babu Mohan, G. Vivek, Perala Sekhar Rao, Chinthala Ramchandra Reddy, Vijayarama Rao, G.Premender Reddy, Bangaru Shruthi, and Manohar Reddy were present on the occasion.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, bhagyalakshmi temple charminar, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


