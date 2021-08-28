Nation Politics 28 Aug 2021 AP tells HC its orde ...
AP tells HC its orders will not affect admission in private aided edu. institutions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 28, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The court directed the government to file a counter-affidavit with details on the issue and posted the next hearing after two weeks
 AP High Court.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has informed the High Court that its orders will not affect the admission of students and continuation of education in private aided educational institutions in the state.

The AP government made its submission to a division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya here on Friday which was hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging an ordinance and Government Order (GO) 42.

 

Government pleader Raghuveer representing the education department submitted to the court that the government had not stopped admission of students in the private aided educational institutions. He said that though the state government was providing grant to some private aided educational institutions, they were not developing proper amenities and were also failing to get admission of adequate number of students.

He submitted that they were in the process of getting consent from the managements of such institutions to take the schools under government control in case they were unable to run them. He said that they were not forcing any management to hand over their institution to the government.

 

The court directed the government to file a counter-affidavit with details on the issue and posted the next hearing after two weeks.

