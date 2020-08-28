157th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,392,367

75,995

Recovered

2,585,037

56,191

Deaths

61,725

1,017

Maharashtra73356853156323444 Tamil Nadu4032423439306948 Andhra Pradesh3930902952483633 Karnataka3097322195545232 Uttar Pradesh2094191528933217 Delhi1676041500274369 West Bengal1507721210463017 Bihar128850109696662 Telangana11742587675799 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6676143757268 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Politics 28 Aug 2020 Shashi Tharoor a � ...
Nation, Politics

Shashi Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Congress, taunts KPCC working president K Suresh

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2020, 6:02 pm IST
Former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was among the "group of 23" that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a "guest artist" and asking him to follow party policies.

Hitting out at Tharoor, KPCC working president and the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Kodikkunnil Suresh on Friday said everybody in the party should work according to its policies and programmes.

 

"Shashi Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress party as a guest artist. He is still continuing in the party like a guest artist," said Suresh, who represents Mavelikara constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Taking a dig at Tharoor, the former union minister also said "Tharoor may be a global citizen", but he should not think that he can take any decision or say anything according to his will.

"Ultimately, he should follow the party (policies and programmes)", Suresh told reporters here in response to a query.

 

His statement came a day after Tharoor said that it is the duty of all to work together in the interest of the Congress once the party chief has stated that the matter is "behind us".

"Ive been silent for 4 days on recent events in @INCIndia because once the Congress President says the issue is behind us, it is the duty of all of us to work together constructively in the interests of the Party," Tharoor tweeted on Thursday.

"I urge all my colleagues to uphold this principle & end the debate," he said in the tweet.

 

Earlier on Thursday, former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor over the issue, calling him a "global citizen".

Leaders in the Congress' state unit are also upset with Tharoor over his open support to the Centre's move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises.

"The people want the airport. It's some politicians who are opposed to it," Tharoor had said while all political parties in Kerala, barring the BJP, opposed the Centre's decision to give the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises on lease.

 

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, kerala congress, k suresh, congress leadership, thiruvananthapuram international airport


Latest From Nation

Shiite Muslims flagellates himself with knives on chains during a Muharram procession (AP)

A day after Supreme Court says no to Muharram processions, Bombay HC allows them

Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Libraries to open from Sept. 1 in Tamil Nadu

MEA S Jaishankar (AP photo)

Jaishankar's dig at Pakistan: Global pressure forced it to acknowledge terror havens

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for the first time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Vijayakant, 68, flooded with birthday greetings

Vijayakant

DMK alleges AYUSH secy asked non-Hindi participants to leave meeting

DMK chief MK Stalin (PTI)

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

BJP chief Nadda targets DMK, Stalin hits back

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Ranjan Gogoi tipped to be BJP Assam CM candidate

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham