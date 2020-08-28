156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Politics 28 Aug 2020 SC dismisses PIL for ...
Nation, Politics

SC dismisses PIL for deferring Bihar elections, says COVID can't be ground

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
The Election Commission of India will consider everything, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. — PTI photo
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. — PTI photo

New Delhi: Stating that COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponing elections, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking to defer the Bihar assembly polls till the state is free of the novel coronavirus.

The Election Commission of India will consider everything, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

 

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said it is a premature petition as no notification for the assembly polls has been issued till now.

The petitioner, Avinash Thakur, had sought a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner to postpone the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground that the Representation of the People Act provides for the deferment of polls in extraordinary situations.

How can we ask the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not hold elections? COVID cannot be a valid ground for postponement of elections, the bench stated.

 

The petitioner's counsel said the RP Act provides for the deferment of polls due to an extraordinary situation.

To this the bench said it is for the ECI to decide and the court cannot direct the poll panel to not hold elections.

The petitioner's counsel also argued that elections are not paramount but human life is, and even MLAs and common people are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench said it cannot pass orders for the deferment of polls and the ECI will take into account every situation.

It said no writ can be applied like this and dismissed the PIL.

 

...
Tags: bihar assembly polls, supreme court of india
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj. (AP)

Bombay High Court denies bail to Sudha Bharadwaj on health grounds

Representational image

No quarantine for business travellers to Tamil Nadu

6 ministers of opposition-ruled states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE. (Representative Image)

NEET, JEE 2020: Ministers from 6 states move SC seeking postponement of exams

Representational image

Hanur solar power plant booked for elephant's death caused by electrocution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India tells China not to alter status quo at LAC

Indian Army vehicles at Thikse in Leh district of the Union territory of Ladakh. (AFP photo)

Sino-Indian crisis most serious since 1962: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI photo)

Why did Kerala bid for airport privatisation and later red flag, asks Hardeep Puri

Union minister Hardeep Puri at the press briefing on Thursday. (PTI)

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Kanimozhi objects to Hindi imposition during AYUSH ministry event

Kanimozhi (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham