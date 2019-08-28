Nation Politics 28 Aug 2019 Sabitha Indra Reddy, ...
Nation, Politics

Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod to be first Telangana women ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Indra Reddy and Ms Rathod will be the first women ministers in the State Cabinet since the formation of Telangana.
Sabitha Indra Reddy
 Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Mr Rama Rao, Mr Gutta Sukhender Reddy, who was recently elected MLC, former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLC Satyavathi Rathod will be inducted, sources said. Ms Indra Reddy and Ms Rathod will be the first women ministers in the State Cabinet since the formation of Telangana. Ms Rathod will be the ST community representative.

To accommodate Mr Sukhender Reddy and Ms Indra Reddy, the CM has decided to drop ministers from the same caste. In the crosshairs are ministers Ch. Malla Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy; amongst whom, two may be dropped. From the Reddy community, it is almost certain that Ch. Malla Reddy will be dropped. The toss-up is between Mr Indrakaran Reddy and Mr Jagadish Reddy.

 

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is also most likely to drop Mr Etala Rajender, who came under suspicion of leaking details of the Chief Minister’s meeting. Mr Rajender belongs to the undivided Karimnagar district, which Mr K T Rama Rao also represents.

Mr Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar district or Mr Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar from Warangal district may also get a berth. Both belong to the dominant Munnuru Kapu community.

The Cabinet has no representation for the Kamma community, to correct which situation, Mr Rao may induct Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay. He also represent the Khammam district, which has no minister currently.

Mr Sukhender Reddy represents the Nalgonda district, from where Mr Jagadish Reddy also hails from, while Mr Indrakaran Reddy is from the Adilabad district. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the TRS lost both Lok Sabha seats in Nalgonda district and the lone Adilabad seat as well.

...
Tags: sabitha indra reddy, k t rama rao, satyavathi rathod
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Students of Sai Kirupa special school for children pack food for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme in Tirupur.

Diverse activities draw special kids to normalcy in Tirupur school

Sadhguru launching ‘Cauvery Calling’. —File photo

‘Tree-based agri can boost farmers’ income’

Rahul Gandhi, MP, interacts with the inmates of a relief camp at St Joseph auditorium, Chungham, near Mananthavadi, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Rahul Gandhi seeks Nitin Gadkari help in repairing broken roads

Dr K Anand

DMK functionary and doctor shoots self, dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagadish Shettar, K S Eshwarappa should have spurned berths: Dinesh Gundurao

A file photo of Dinesh Gundurao (second from right)

Core panel: B S Yediyurappa's wings to be clipped?

Nalin Kumar Kateel takes charge as BJP state president in the presence of CM B.S. Yediyurappa and state BJP Leaders during a programme at the BJP office in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Ashok, Sreeramalu can’t stomach ‘junior’ DyCMs, skip Nalin Kateel takeover event

Outgoing state BJP president B.S. Yediyurappa with his successor Nalin Kumar Kateel, at a ceremony on Tuesday

RBI Governor obliging and pliant: Congress leader Anand Sharma

‘The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do,’ said Sharma but without naming Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: ANI)

Inappropriate on part of RBI to transfer funds to centre: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham