Congress to train party workers to take on BJP's ideology

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also attend a session.
The training session will be attended by top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who will also address the sessions. (Photo: File)
 The training session will be attended by top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who will also address the sessions.

New Delhi: Congress party will hold sessions to apprise its party workers about several issues including abrogation of Article 370 to counter BJP efficiently.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also attend a session.

 

The training session will be attended by top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who will also address the sessions.

The training is going to be conducted on September 3 in New Delhi. The meeting will also be attended by all General Secretary in-charge. The meeting has been called by KC Venugopal, General Secretary in-charge organisation of AICC.

Following the September 3 session, a series of training programs will be conducted till block levels. The main focus is to tell the workers about the issues pertaining to the party -- especially on the issue of the scrapping of Article 370 and party ideology.

Congress is under attack from BJP on the issue of Article 370 where party leaders have voiced different opinions. The party wants its workers to have ideological clarity on various issues to take on BJP. Apart from this, the issues which concern citizens will also be taken up.

