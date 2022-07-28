KCR guides state officials in Delhi

Hyderabad: For three days, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been camping in Delhi along with top officials and TRS MPs, reviewing pending funds and projects concerning Telangana. However, neither the CM nor the MPs have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union ministers concerned.

The CM is reportedly guiding Telangana officials in Delhi to pursue pending cases and fund releases with the Centre, and succeeding in getting the Centre’s nod for the same, official sources said.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, finance secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, irrigation secretary Rajat Kumar, disaster management secretary Rahul Bojja and a few other senior officials, who are also camping in Delhi along with CM, are busy meeting secretaries and joint secretaries of Union ministries concerned and succeeding in getting the Centre’s nod on pending issues and funds.

On Wednesday, the chief secretary and senior officials convinced the Centre to restore Rs 10,200 crore borrowings of the state government. The same was earlier cut, under Uday Scheme, for reviving loss-making Telangana discoms.

Similarly, they also succeeded in getting the Centre's nod for an extension of the deadline for paddy procurement by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the recently concluded rabi season, in place of the Centre stopping paddy procurement from Telangana for nearly 45 days in June and July.

Rahul Bojja, on the other hand, is pursuing flood-relief assistance with the Centre as several districts suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and subsequent floods.

Ramakrishna Rao is seeking restoration of Rs 19,000 crore open-market borrowings of the Telangana government that were cut by the Centre recently, citing huge off-budget borrowings of the state government.

The CM did not meet even leaders of non-BJP parties over the past three days to discuss national politics or the vice-presidential elections, as he remained confined to his official residence in Delhi since Monday.

Sources said the CM will focus on politics only after resolving administrative issues.