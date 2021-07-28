Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2021 Stage set for Jaisha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 28, 2021, 8:49 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 8:58 am IST
The visit is likely to be watched closely by both China and India’s time-tested friend Russia
India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI
 India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

New Delhi: US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, will be holding talks on Wednesday with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on key issues like the Afghanistan situation in the context of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, cooperation within the four-nation Quad and the situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as at the Sino-Indian border in the wake of China’s military assertiveness. The battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the supply of vaccines to India by the US, and the deepening of defence ties between the two nations will also come up. Mr Blinken will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet national security adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

The visit is likely to be watched closely by both China and India’s time-tested friend Russia. This will be Mr Blinken’s first visit to India after assuming office and will be the latest in a series of high-level visits from the Biden administration -- after the visits by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin in March, and special envoy on climate change John Kerry in April. From the Indian side, Mr Jaishankar also visited the US in May.

 

On the situation in Afghanistan, India is expected to discuss the implications of the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and emphasise the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens. The security situation in the Indo-Pacific and the need to deepen the cooperation within the Quad will also feature prominently. But it is the cooperation in the field of vaccine production and also the supply of vaccines to India which is expected to be perhaps the most important part of the discussions, given the Covid second wave that ravaged India this summer.

 

On vaccines, India will push for ensuring open and consistent supply chains for materials and items needed for making vaccines, as it ramps up both for domestic vaccination and as for global supplies thereafter, sources earlier said. India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases.

The sources had earlier said that “in the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration” and that “this will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and defence transfers and technologies”. Sources said these will be covered in greater detail at the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the foreign and defence ministers’ level due in the US later this year.

 

The United States had earliersaid it would raise human rights issues with India, which is not expected to shy away from this discussion but rather take it head-on. Giving the Indian perspective, sources earlier said issues like human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, and that India was proud of its achievements in both domains and was always glad to share its experiences. The sources had also pointed out that as a long-standing pluralistic society, India was open to engaging those who now recognise the value of diversity.

 

...
Tags: new delhi: us secretary of state antony j. blinken, external affairs minister s. jaishankar, afghanistan, pakistan-sponsored terrorism, four-nation quad, narendra modi, ajit doval, us defence secretary lloyd austin, 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI

Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades

The 12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1, 2021. — Representational image/AP

Rajnath to attend SCO meet at Tajikistan today

The counsel said the material relief by the police against Parra was the sum and substance of the NIA charge sheet filed in a Jammu court from where he has already been granted bail. (Twitter)

Mehbooba Mufti’s aide Waheed Parra denied bail after charged with terror offences

Rama Rao reportedly expressed anger at a few leaders remaining inactive from party activities despite holding positions in the party and the government. (Twitter)

KTR buoys up TRS leaders, cadre for bypoll win



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami meet Amit Shah

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->