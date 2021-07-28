KTR buoys up TRS leaders, cadre for bypoll win

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao asked party leaders and workers to remain focused on upcoming Huzurabad bypoll and reaffirm TRS supremacy in Telangana by winning the bypoll with a big majority.

Rama Rao on Tuesday held a meeting with party's general secretaries and other senior leaders at Telangana Bhavan to discuss Huzurabad bypoll strategy and step up party's activities across the state to take the TRS government's welfare schemes and development programmes to the people besides to continue membership drive, digitisation and insurance to party activists.

Rama Rao asked ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and all other elected leaders and those holding party posts at various levels to spare some time for the party every day and work for the strengthening of the party. He asked them to work in close coordination to bring a good image to the party as well as the government.

Rama Rao said the party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had launched several schemes for the welfare of all sections of people and it was the responsibility of party leaders and cadre to take them to the doorsteps of people and ensure that all eligible people derived the benefits of these schemes.

He lauded new scheme Dalit Bandhu announced by the Chief Minister recently saying this would go a long way in bringing a qualitative change in the lives of Dalits in Telangana and asked party's rank and file to contribute to the successful implementation of the scheme.

Rama Rao reportedly expressed anger at a few leaders remaining inactive from party activities despite holding positions in the party and the government. He said they all were here today because of their party and it was the responsibility of all to work for the party and make it stronger.