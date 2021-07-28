BJP confident of winning Huzurabad

The Dubbaka MLA said that Rao has always deceived people with false promises. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP legislator M Raghunandan Rao expressed confidence that the party nominee would emerge triumphant in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election despite the myriad conspiracies being hatched by the TRS leadership.

Speaking at the party’s Mahila Morcha state executive committee meeting in Siddipet on Tuesday, he ridiculed several leaders from the ruling party for their abusive language ever since Dubbaka was pocketed by BJP. He stated that the Huzurabad outcome would provide a fair indication about the likely winner in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who never came out from his farm house, was doing so now because he was worried about an impending debacle at Huzurabad. This is compelling him to announce new schemes, the BJP leader said. The Dubbaka MLA said that Rao has always deceived people with false promises.

He also criticised Congress and YSRTP leaders. He said that YS Sharmila’s party would not survive in Telangana.