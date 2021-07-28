Nation Politics 28 Jul 2021 Basavaraj Bommai tak ...
Nation, Politics

Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

PTI
Published Jul 28, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan
Bommai is a close confidante of Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)
 Bommai is a close confidante of Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan here.

 

Ending the heightened suspense, the Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday evening had elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader to succeed outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, is a close confidante of Yediyurappa and, according to party sources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.

Son of former Chief Minister, late S R Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

 

It's the second time of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Bommai is a three time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and has been MLC twice.

Yediyurappa, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed as central observers by BJP's parliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary C T Ravi were among those who attended the swearing-in.

 

Ahead of the swearing-in, Bommai met Yediyurappa, also leaders from the centre- Pradhan, Reddy and Singh.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, b s yediyurappa, bs yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government vaccination centre in Mirzapur. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 43,645 COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

Modi later said the Congress was not allowing Parliament to run and he asked his party members to “expose this behaviour of the Opposition parties in front of the media and the public

Pegasus row: Opposition stalls Parliament for sixth day

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with media after visiting the police personnel injured in a clash last night at Assam-Mizoram border, at Silchar Medical College & Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Assam chief minister blames Mizos, says 'won't give not an inch of land'

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)

Houses erupt over snooping, government denies any surveillance

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->