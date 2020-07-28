125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Politics 28 Jul 2020 PM Modi feigned igno ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi feigned ignorance of my letter: Ashok Gehlot

PTI
Published Jul 28, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
'Governors of many states are defying the Constitution at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre without worrying about their dignity'
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a meeting of MLAs in Jaipur. PTI photo
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a meeting of MLAs in Jaipur. PTI photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the political situation in the state and he has promised him to get the matter seen.

Gehlot said he also wrote to the prime minister a few days back over the issue, even as the Congress Legislature Party on Monday sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session in the state. 

 

I told him that I had written a letter to you and this is the situation. Governor behaved like this with us. The PM said that he will get the matter seen as if he did not know anything

Ashok Gehlot said, apprising a CLP meeting of his talks with the PM

The Chief Minister said he also tweeted his letter to the PM to him so that when he meets him at any function, he does not say he did not know about it. CLP members, meanwhile, claimed in the memorandum to President Kovind that the horse-trading of MLAs was on in Rajasthan to topple an elected government.

 

Governors of many states are "defying" the Constitution at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre without worrying about the dignity of their posts, they alleged in the memorandum.

A Congress leader apprised reporters of the Gehlot talks to the PM after a meeting at a hotel here where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government. Pilot has since been ousted as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The chief minister addressed the MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha and it was attended by senior Congress leaders. The Congress leader said a retired secretary general of Lok Sabha observed that it is for the first time in 70 years that the Governor has returned the Cabinet's decision to convene an assembly session. 

 

Previously, sessions have been called on short notices. Making seating arrangements is a tension of the Assembly and the Speaker and not of the Governor. You can understand why questions are being asked, a government statement said later quoting the chief minister. What Governor wants is to delay as he cannot refuse. The more delay is done, it will be easier to break and take them in their camp through horse-trading. They do not have any other aim, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying. The aim is to reduce the majority that we have today. He will call the session immediately after it reduces, he added.

 

As per the official statement, Gehlot said the 19 dissident MLAs know that they will have to vote in favour of the Congress once the Assembly session is convened and a whip is issued. If they vote against the whip, their membership will be terminated, he pointed out. It is in the hands of the Speaker. It is a right. To avoid action, the entire game is being played in the supervision of Delhi's sultanate.

So, they are delaying. How much they will be able to delay, it will be known soon, the chief minister said. In the memorandum to President Kovind, the CLP members demanded his intervention and permit the state government to call an assembly session. India is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the Rajasthan government wants to call the assembly session to discuss with all members the economic problems facing the state along with the coronavirus situation so that people get relief. But the state government is not being allowed to call the session, they said in the memorandum.

 

Without taking names, the CLP members said despite a prima facie evidence of horse-trading and corrupt practices by Union ministers, not removing them from the cabinet is a "blot" on democracy. With a feeling of political vendetta, the use of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department to weaken and intimidate democratically elected governments and public representatives is highly condemnable, the CLP members said.

Recently the ED had raided Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasen Gehlot's house in Jodhpur in a fertilizer scam case. In the memorandum, the CLP members urged the President to intervene in Rajasthan and wherever efforts are being made to undermine democracy through undemocratic methods and corrupt practices.

 

...
Tags: rajasthan political crisis, ashok gehlot, mr narendra modi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

The Line of Control came under attack once again. (PTI)

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling along Line of Control in Poonch

Omar Abdullah (ANI file)

Won't fight an election to lead a disempowered Union Territory assembly: Omar

Screengrab of the Cabinet meeting. (Twitter)

In a first, Kerala Cabinet meets virtually amid rising COVID-19 cases

Representational

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Won't fight an election to lead a disempowered Union Territory assembly: Omar

Omar Abdullah (ANI file)

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Representational

Covid-hit Shivraj Singh Chouhan works from hospital

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo

Can call Assembly session after 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor tells CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress senior leaders Ajay Maken and Avinash Pandey take part in an MLAs meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution, at hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo

CM Gehlot entitled to call a session to prove majority: Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham