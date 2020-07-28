125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Politics 28 Jul 2020 Covid-hit Shivraj Si ...
Nation, Politics

Covid-hit Shivraj Singh Chouhan works from hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jul 28, 2020, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 12:18 am IST
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister chaired a high level official meetings through video conferencing
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, on Monday functioned from his hospital bed to discharge his duties through video conferencing.

Chouhan, whose samples tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on Monday, reviewed law and order and then pandemic situation in the state at high level official meetings through video conferencing in the afternoon, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said here.

 

He was henceforth likely to function from his hospital room by taking video conferencing route.

Interestingly, the chief minister delegated his power to three of his ministerial colleagues, Narottam Mishra, Viswas Sarang and Prabhuram Choudhury, to take responsibility of governance jointly in his absence soon after he got himself admitted to a Covid-19 designated hospital here after testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

Mr Chouhan would avoid signing files during his hospitalization period, sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarang told reporters that all the parameters of the chief minister were found normal.

 

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress has taken a jibe at the chief minister for granting visits of people to him in his hospital room and discharging his duties from there, saying that he was violating the hospital rules.

“It is a publicity stunt by the chief minister. He should not allow visits of other people to him in his room in the hospital at this stage”, Congress spokesman here J P Dhanopia said.

Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan, coronavirus in madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


