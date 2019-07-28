Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Pinarayi Vijayan rea ...
Nation, Politics

Pinarayi Vijayan reassures Adoor Gopalakrishnan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Sangh Parivar threats won’t succeed in state: Vijayan Pinarayi.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on noted film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan at his house at Aakulam in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited noted director Adoor Gopalakrishnan to express solidarity following the threats issued by Sangh Parivar forces.

The Chief Minister said that the threats issued by the Sangh Parivar will not succeed in the state. ‘’The BJP and Sangh Parviar leaders had made derogatory remarks against the world renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. After making those remarks they have been continuously justifying their controversial statements. Let me make it clear to them that their threats will not work here. The entire Kerala is standing solidly behind Adoor," he said.

 

He said the divisive forces should realise that Kerala's culture is secular. Adoor's stand is courageous. Kerala is with his stand.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Adoor at his Aakulam residence for about 30 minutes. The film-maker expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for coming personally to express solidarity. "The Chief Minister's strong stand against religions and communal forces gives strength to me and the entire state," he said.

Adoor said he stood firm on the stand taken by him on Jai Sriram issue. "I will continue to oppose the raising of Jai Sriram slogan for killing people. I will not back out from my stand because of fear. One cannot live in fear of somebody," he said reacting to the threats being issued to him.

The noted film maker had come under attack from Sangh Parivar forces after he signed the petition to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention against lynching in the name of Jai Sriram.

BJP leader B.Gopalakrishnan hit out at the director saying he should go to Moon if he cannot stand Jai Sriram chants.

Devaswom Minsiter Kadakampally Surendran also called on the director at his house to extend support.

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, adoor gopalakrishnan, sangh parviar
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


