No one can blackmail me: Kanam Rajendran

KANNUR: "I am not imprisoned by anybody and none can blackmail me at this age," according to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

"Those with vested interests are raising unfounded allegations against me," he told reporters here on Saturday referring to the charge that he was soft-pedalling the police attack on CPI MLA Eldho Abraham in Kochi.

"My son was neither born recently nor he had become a major the other day," he said responding to the allegations against him.

There were reports that his son had meddled in the functioning of the civil supplies department and indulged in corruption. It was alleged that Kanam had softened his response against the police action against the CPI leaders in Ernakulam because of his son's alleged involvement in Supplyco. "I have visited Eldo Abraham and further action would follow only after the report of the district collector," Kanam said. No fresh evidence was necessary to establish that Eldo Abraham was beaten up by the police, he added.

AIYF worker held for pasting poster

An activist of the AIYF, youth wing of CPI, has been arrested by north police here on Saturday in connection with pasting a poster against CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendaran.

Alappuzha DySP P.V. Baby said that the accused had been identified as Jayesh, an active worker of AIYF.

Two more party workers are identified. They are currently absconding. Arrest has been made on the basis of complaint registered by CPI district secretary T.J. Anjalose. Accused has been released on bail, police said.