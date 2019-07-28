Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 No one can blackmail ...
Nation, Politics

No one can blackmail me: Kanam Rajendran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 2:54 am IST
There were reports that his son had meddled in the functioning of the civil supplies department and indulged in corruption.
Kanam Rajendran
 Kanam Rajendran

KANNUR: "I am not imprisoned by anybody and none can blackmail me at this age," according to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

"Those with vested interests are raising unfounded allegations against me," he told reporters here on Saturday referring to the charge that he was soft-pedalling the police attack on CPI MLA Eldho Abraham in Kochi.

 

"My son was neither born recently nor he had become a major the other day," he said responding to the allegations against him.

There were reports that his son had meddled in the functioning of the civil supplies department and indulged in corruption. It was alleged that Kanam had softened his response against the police action against the CPI leaders in Ernakulam because of his son's alleged involvement in Supplyco. "I have visited Eldo Abraham and further action would follow only after the report of the district collector," Kanam said. No fresh evidence was necessary to establish that Eldo Abraham was beaten up by the police, he added.

AIYF worker held for pasting poster

An activist of the AIYF, youth wing of CPI, has been arrested by north police here on Saturday  in connection with pasting a poster against CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendaran.

Alappuzha DySP P.V. Baby said that the accused had been identified as Jayesh, an active worker of AIYF.

Two more party workers are identified. They are currently absconding. Arrest has been made on the basis of complaint registered by CPI district secretary T.J. Anjalose. Accused has been released on bail, police said.      

...
Tags: kanam rajendran, eldho abraham, allegations, aiyf
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur


Latest From Nation

Prof. Subra Suresh VC of NTU, Singapore and NIT-T’s Director Dr Mini Shaji Thomas present a degree to Rupesh Gupta, Department of E&C Engg, during the 15th convocation of the NIT-T, Tiruchy on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Singapore’ Nanyang tech varsity-NIT-T new MoU on cards: Subra Suresh

School children at the memorial in Rameswaram. (Photo: DC)

People remember Abdul Kalam on death anniversary

Madras high court

Violation of eligible candidate for selection by minority institution can be tested

Forest officials confirmed that she was trampled by wild elephants. (Representational Image)

Krishnagiri: 2 die in twin incidents of jumbo attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naveen Patnaik thanks Telangana for help during cyclone

Naveen Patnaik.

Telangana to become ODF state by month-end

Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

BJP seeks to attract all in Telangana

P. Muralidhar Rao.

Karimnagar police give clean chit to Akbaruddin Owaisi for his speech

Akbaruddin Owaisi

PM Modi-led BJP helping corrupt by diluting RTI: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said: 'Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham