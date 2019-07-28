Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Modi 1.0 laid founda ...
Nation, Politics

Modi 1.0 laid foundation for $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Shah said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government failed to improve the Indian economy.
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Modi government during its first term laid down the foundation in order to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"The PM (Narendra Modi) said India will be made a US$ 5 trillion economy. Remarks were made by people. But I'd like to say that between 2014-2019, the central government completed the work of laying down a foundation for this," said Shah, during UP Government's second groundbreaking ceremony of projects.

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech early this month, had announced that the government envisioned to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Targeting the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Shah said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government failed to improve the Indian economy.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee government lost in 2004, We were 11th largest economy in the world. Then UPA government took over and for 10 years there was no growth in the ranking," he said.

"But in the last five years, we jumped from 11th biggest economy to sixth-largest economy," he added.

He also praised UP Government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its development works.

"It is a matter of great pleasure and shock to me that in just three years Adityanath has contributed a lot for the development of the state," he added.

"At that time they only thought of Narendra Modi and me, as party president, was that someone who is determined and capable of hard work will adapt to all situations. So we handed over UP's future in hands of Yogi ji. That decision was proven right by him," he added.

...
Tags: amit shah, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


