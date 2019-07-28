K'taka crisis: Speaker disqualifies all 14 rebel MLAs day before trust vote

Mumbai: A day before BJP state chief Yediyurappa’s floor test, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

Congress lawmakers including Shrimant Patil, Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, H Vishwanath, ST Somashekhar were stripped off as MLAs of Karnataka Assembly.

"The disqualified MLAs cannot fight elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th assembly," said Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Karnataka Speaker said that Yediyurappa asked him to oversee vote of confidence on Monday. He also urged all the MLAs to appear for the confidence motion.

Talking to media, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said: “Where have we reached? The way I am pressurised to deal with current political developments, being a speaker, it has pushed me into a sea of depression.”

On Thursday, the Speaker had disqualified three JD(S) lawmakers. Sunday's disqualifications bring down the strength of the House to 209, and the majority mark slides to 105 - a number the BJP currently has.