Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ where Dalit MLA had protested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 28, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development, K K Shailaja condemned the attack.
The incident happened on Saturday when the state’s Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway. (Photo: File)
Thrissur: Another incident depicting a bizarre set of actions, a group of Youth Congress workers from Kerala’s Thrissur district allegedly sprinkled cow dung-mixed water to ‘purify’ a venue where a Dalit MLA had staged a sit-in protest.

Geetha Gopi, who represents Nattika constituency in Thrissur has filed a complaint with police alleging caste discrimination by the Congress workers and said she will file a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, reported News18.

 

The incident happened on Saturday when the state’s Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway. She ended her protests after she got the assurance from Public Works Department (PWD) officials regarding the maintenance work.

Soon after the MLA left the spot, a group of Youth Congress workers reached the protest venue and allegedly sprinkled cow dung-mixed water to "purify the spot".

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development, K K Shailaja condemned the attack and said the Congress is showing the party's culture through their actions.

“The casteist discrimination against Geetha Gopi MLA is shocking. It’s criminal and highly condemnable that the Congress workers poured cow dung-mixed waters at a place where a protest was held democratically,” Shailaja said, reported by News18.

“Kerala, which is far ahead in renaissance, shouldn’t do such a thing. People who have carried out such acts are showing their culture. It’s bringing back fear of untouchability. Strict action should be taken against them,” she added.

...
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


