Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao backed BJP to show his clout

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Changed his plan to oppose RTI Bill in RS after Amit Shah’s call seeking TRS help.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have supported the RTI Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha to send a clear message to the BJP state leadership that he maintains his clout with their high command in Delhi.

Against the backdrop of the BJP state leadership targeting the TRS after the Lok Sabha polls, the last-minute move of the TRS to support the Bill and help its passage in the Rajya Sabha on July 25 came as a surprise to BJP and TRS leaders who were not in the loop.

 

The Congress has been alleging that the TRS and opposition BJP have a clandestine understanding to cooperate on various issues.

Mr Rao, during his first term as Chief Minister, announced that the TRS would extend issue-based support to the BJP government at the Centre and went on to support it on various issues, including election of the President and the Vice-President, GST and demonetisation.

With the political scenario changing after the recent Lok Sabha elections, it appeared that the TRS will maintain a distance from the BJP as the its state leadership was targeting the party to emerge as the main opposition in the state.

Mr Rao, however, annou-nced that the party’s wou-ld continue to give issue-based support to the Centre and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan. Despite this, the BJP state leadership is critical of the TRS’s ties with the MIM.

Therefore, Mr Rao taking a U-turn on the party’s stand to oppose the Bill initially and changing his mind after receiving a call from BJP president and home minister Amit Shah surprised political circles.

Interestingly, TRS parliamentary party leader K. Kesava Rao admitted to the last minute change of the party stand on the RTI Amendment Bill while talking with mediapersons at Delhi.

Though the party had earlier decided to demand that the Bill be referred to a select committee, it has decided to support it following instructions from the TRS top leadership, Dr Rao added.

TRS leaders are of the opinion that by supporting the Bill, Mr Rao wanted to give a clear message to the BJP state leadership that the TRS would not fall into their trap, which is planning to polarise the majority vote bank by driving away the TRS from the MIM.

They said Mr Rao was aware of the BJP’s plan to divide the TRS-MIM relationship and then split the majority votes. They admitted in private conversations that after noticing the BJP’s plans, Mr Rao cautioned them not to fall into the trap of the BJP leaders. He assured them that the TRS would send a signal to the state leaders of the BJP about his clout with the top bosses in Delhi.

Referring to the party’s stand on the triple talaq Bill, TRS leaders said that it will stick to its earlier stand of abstaining from the debate in the Rajya Sabha.

They felt that by supporting the BJP in passing the RTI Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha but abstaining from the triple talaq Bill, the party boss would send a clear message that the TRS would maintain equal relations with the BJP and the MIM in future too.

...
Tags: rti amendment bill, k. chandrasekhar rao, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prof. Subra Suresh VC of NTU, Singapore and NIT-T’s Director Dr Mini Shaji Thomas present a degree to Rupesh Gupta, Department of E&C Engg, during the 15th convocation of the NIT-T, Tiruchy on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Singapore’ Nanyang tech varsity-NIT-T new MoU on cards: Subra Suresh

School children at the memorial in Rameswaram. (Photo: DC)

People remember Abdul Kalam on death anniversary

Madras high court

Violation of eligible candidate for selection by minority institution can be tested

Forest officials confirmed that she was trampled by wild elephants. (Representational Image)

Krishnagiri: 2 die in twin incidents of jumbo attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) rejects speculations of supporting BJP govt in Karnataka

The new government will seek a vote of confidence on Monday in the state Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

BS Yediyurappa calls BJP legislative party meeting on Sunday

The new BJP government is scheduled to face a vote of confidence in the legislative assembly on Monday, for which the session is being convened. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi-led BJP helping corrupt by diluting RTI: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said: 'Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared.' (Photo: File)

Not in our civilisation to disrespect women: Vice President Naidu on Azam's remark

'This kind of behaviour and comments in Parliament and other legislatures demean our parliamentary democracy and should be avoided,' said Naidu. (Photo: File)

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai condemns Azam Khan's 'sexist' remark

'If Rama Devi is hurt and she wants him to apologise, then I don't think that there is anything wrong in this. There is nothing wrong in apologising for one's mistake,' Kidwai said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham