India will never compromise its data sovereignty: Ravi Shankar Prasad

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 9:59 am IST
He also touched upon the subject of 5G ecosystem and said his vision of India includes the creation of Indian patents in 5G technology.
Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad added that the government will make efforts to make the country one of world's largest centre of data analysis. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said "India will never compromise its data sovereignty" and added that the government will make efforts to make the country one of world's largest centre of data analysis.

"I am keen that India must become a big centre of data, data analysis, data refinery, data innovation, safety and security. Our data protection law is work-in-progress, we will make a robust data protection law," he said at the curtain raiser event of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 on Saturday.

 

He also touched upon the subject of 5G ecosystem and said his vision of India includes the creation of Indian patents in fifth-generation (5G) technology.

The Union Minister invited leading brands, innovators, academia and the policymakers to participate in IMC 2019 which will be held between October 14-16 this year.

