CRPF can deal with any situation better: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy lays a wreath on a memorial in Hyderabad to pay tribute to martyrs on the occasion of the 81st CRPF Raising Day Celebrations on Saturday. (DC)

Hyderabad: If Pakistan or terrorists operating from its soil kill one Indian soldier, India’s security forces will retaliate and kill 10 of theirs, Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

“In the Modi regime, security forces have been given a free hand to deal with Pakistan and its terrorists. Earlier, terrorists used to kill our soldiers and we used to pay homage. Now, if they kill one of ours, we kill 10 of theirs,” he Reddy said.

He was speaking at the 81 Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force here. Commending the largest paramilitary force for its valour and courage, Mr Reddy said the CRPF had repeatedly displayed how to deal with terrorism effectively but had also played a key role during elections or during law and order situations.

“Be it elections when they provide security to polling booths and instil a sense of confidence among the voters or providing security during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra or keeping a round-the-clock vigil at Vaishno Devi temple, they have displayed that they can deal with any situation effectively,” Mr Kishan Reddy said.

“Even when it comes to tackling Left-wing extremism or during riot control or communal tensions, the CRPF has dealt with situations effectively and ensured peace and security within the country,” Mr Kishan Reddy said.

The minister noted that it had won praise when it was deployed in Kosovo, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Liberia and Baghdad as part of the UN Peacekeeping Force.

The role of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast was highly commendable, the minister said. He recalled how the CRPF had protected Parliament when it came under attack from terrorists in 2001.

He noted that the CRPF had six women’s battalions. Kishan Reddy then paid tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said, “Gone are the days when people used to pay homage and take out candle light rallies in support of our soldiers, who were martyred at the hands of Pakistan and the terrorists operating from their soil. Now the situation is entirely different as our forces will kill 10 of theirs if they kill one soldier of ours,” he reiterated.

The minister asked the Telangana state police to coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and have a unified appr-oach to address issues.

He said a new health insurance policy and scholarship for children of policemen was being planned by the Centre.