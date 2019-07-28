Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Bengal BJP worker&rs ...
Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; party blames TMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 28, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Both the parties have long accused each other of sponsoring violence on their workers.
A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. (Representational Image)
 A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

The BJP worker was identified as Kashinath Ghosh. However, the party blamed the TMC behind the death of the BJP worker, reported NDTV.

 

Ghosh's body was found floating in a canal.

Both the parties have long accused each other of indulging in violence on their workers.

Last week, a TMC worker was killed in Goghat on July 22, after which six BJP supporters were arrested for allegedly murdering him.

