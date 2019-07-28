Ahead of KMF elections, HD Revanna locks up multiple directors

Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former PM HD Deve Gowda's son and Holenarasipur constituency legislator HD Revanna has allegedly locked up multiple directors of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) inside a hotel ahead of voting for the chairman's post on Monday.

As per sources JD(S) leader Revanna has got hold of five Congress supporting KMF directors and have got them shifted to a hotel in Hyderabad.

Eyeing the post of KMF chairman, Revanna is not leaving any to chance ahead of July 29 elections.

Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past.

According to the election procedure of KMF, the Chairman is chosen by directors who have been nominated by different unions of the state.