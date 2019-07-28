Nation Politics 28 Jul 2019 Ahead of KMF electio ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of KMF elections, HD Revanna locks up multiple directors

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
As per sources Revanna has got hold of five Congress supporting KMF directors and have got them shifted to a hotel in Hyderabad.
Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past. (Photo: ANI)
 Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former PM HD Deve Gowda's son and Holenarasipur constituency legislator HD Revanna has allegedly locked up multiple directors of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) inside a hotel ahead of voting for the chairman's post on Monday.

As per sources JD(S) leader Revanna has got hold of five Congress supporting KMF directors and have got them shifted to a hotel in Hyderabad.

 

Eyeing the post of KMF chairman, Revanna is not leaving any to chance ahead of July 29 elections.

Revanna is facing tough contest from Congress MLA Bheema Naik and has served as the Chairman of the organisation three times in the past.

According to the election procedure of KMF, the Chairman is chosen by directors who have been nominated by different unions of the state.

...
Tags: hd deve gowda, hd revanna, kmf chairman
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A tweet from the official handle of JD(S) said, ‘Speaker Ramesh Kumar has given a tough message to those who are going to destabilise democracy by disqualifying lawmakers who have violated the party whip by sacrificing the mandate for money and power. Our party welcomes the verdict.’ (Photo: DC)

Cong, JD(S) welcome Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 rebel MLAs

The helicopter service was also suspended for the day due to bad weather, the official said. (Photo: Representational image)

Inclement weather forces Amarnath yatra suspension in Jammu and Kashmir

Kumar's wife Sajini and brother Rangan have alleged that he was subjected to overwork and tortured psychologically as he belonged to the Adivasi community. (Photo: ANI | Representational))

Deceased Kerala cop's wife claim caste discrimination, says he was stripped, tortured

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Nora Fatehi gets emotional on the wrap of 'Street Dancer 3D'; read post

Nora with Varun Dhawan and Sharaddha Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata has vision, power to implement decisions: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Tripathi's remarks come on Saturday, a day after he had been quoted saying in an interview that the appeasement policy followed by Banerjee was affecting social harmony in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; party blames TMC

A BJP worker from West Bengal was found dead in a canal of Hoogly district on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the party and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. (Representational Image)

K'taka crisis: Speaker disqualifies all 14 rebel MLAs day before trust vote

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified all the 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (Photo: File)

Mann Ki Baat: Development powerful than terror, says PM on Kashmir

PM Modi also talked about India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 2 and cheered its success. (Photo: File)

Baseless: HD Gowda, Kumaraswamy rule out supporting BJP govt

Kumaraswamy rubbished the reports about JD(S) extending support to BJP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham