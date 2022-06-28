  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2022 TS government comple ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS government completes land acquisition for special food zones in districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 28, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 7:39 am IST
The state cabinet meeting chaired by CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao has approved the Telangana State Food Processing Policy in July 2021
Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao — Twitter
 Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao — Twitter

Hyderabad: The state government has successfully completed the land acquisition for setting up Telangana Special Food Processing Zones (TSFPZs) in all districts.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has approved the Telangana State Food Processing Policy in July 2021 for setting up TSFPZs to promote rapid industrialisation in the food and agriculture sector for the benefit of farmers and create employment opportunities for local youth.

The government issued a notification in August 2021 inviting applications for setting up TSPFZs in all the districts. The move evoked good response with 1,496 entrepreneurs coming forward to set up units in these special zones. The highest number of applications — 220 — were filed from Nalgonda, followed by 158 from Nizamabad, 135 from Ranga Reddy and 131 from Khammam districts.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to acquire lands ranging from 50 acres to 500 acres in each district for setting up these zones. The CS held a series of review meetings over the past ten months with respective district collectors and completed the land acquisition process.

Land over an extent of 1,266 acres was acquired in Karimnagar district (Ogulapur), 1,024 acres each in Vikarabad (Arkathala) and Narayanpet (Kamsanpalli) districts, 675 acres in Kamareddy (Lingampally), 657 acres in Siricilla (Narmaala), 620 acres in Nirmal (Basara), 600 acres in Hanwada (Mahabubnagar), 587 acres in Siddipet (Vargal), 526 acres in Medak (Ghanpur), 440 acres in Nalgonda (Allagadapa), 434 acres in Wanaparthy (Kambalapuram), 422 acres in Nagarkurnool (Sarvareddypalli), 355 acres in Mancherial (Buddhakalan), 197 acres in Jagtial (Metla Chitlapur) and other 11 districts.

Officials sources said the government acquired land parcels for 28 SEZs in 25 districts and the land acquisition in the remaining seven districts has reached the final stages, which will be completed in the second phase.

The government issued directions to TSIIC to create infrastructure facilities in these zones for the speedy setting up of special zones.

The special zones will have integrated infrastructure facilities for processing and value addition of various food grains, which are expected to be in abundance due to enhanced output, following the availability of water from large-scale irrigation projects. The government's objective is to offer better prices to the farmers through value addition and export of processed food items.

A majority of the applicants evinced interest in setting up rice mills, oil mills, cold storage and warehouses. A few applications were also received for setting up ready-to-cook biryani and other products. Based on the applicant's projects, the land will be allocated ranging from 500 square metres to five to six acres to each unit, sources added.

...
Tags: telangana government, land acquisition for telangana special food processing zones (tsfpzs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Jagan announced an additional Rs 10 crore for repair of the demolished Kodi Rammurthy stadium. — Twitter

CM offers Rs 1,400 crore sops for Srikakulam

Proddatur-based TD leader Praveen Reddy and Kothapalli sarpanch Sivachandra Reddy were arrested when they staged a protest at the spot. — Representational image/DC

Tense situation at Proddatur over demolition of dargah structure

Following the rituals, newly-wed couple Sukka Kiran Kumar and Preethi seek the blessings of the deity after their marriage at Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)

195-year-old temple gears up for another grand Bonalu

TPCC president Revanth Reddy taking part in a silent protest against the Agnipath scheme at Malkajgiri on Monday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Congress to help arrested army aspirants in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At G-7, Modi in clean energy push for poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with USA President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, at G-7 Summit, in Germany. (PTI Photo)

SC on UP demolitions: Authorities should strictly follow due process under law

Supreme Court (PTI)

KTR joins Opposition to back Yashwant Sinha as Prez candidate

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers for presidential election in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Centre amends rule for appointment of CDS, retired officers in fray

The post of CDS has been vacant after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. (ANI)

No jobs for arsonists, declare armed forces

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->