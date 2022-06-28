  
Nation, Politics

I am fighting lone battle with rivals: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Jagan disbursed Rs 6,595 crore into the bank accounts of 43.96 lakh mothers to benefit 82 lakh students by the press of a button
Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases a cash cheque for Ammavodi Scheme in the presence of beneficiaries, AP Assembly Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram, and AP Cabinet Ministers during a public meeting at Srikakulam on Monday. (Photos by Arrangement)
 Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases a cash cheque for Ammavodi Scheme in the presence of beneficiaries, AP Assembly Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram, and AP Cabinet Ministers during a public meeting at Srikakulam on Monday. (Photos by Arrangement)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has intensified his attack on the opposition parties and a section of the media at a state-level programme in Srikakulam on Monday.

Calling his rivals as 'demons', Jagan said "I am fighting a lone battle with the rival forces."

Addressing the Jagananna Amma Vodi's (JAV) third tranche financial aid distribution programme at Kodi Rammurthy stadium, Jagan said in a reference to the three regional Telugu media entities, “I may not have the support of the media, but I am moving forward in the belief that you are all behind me. Our government is trying to bring out the best from you in all fields, especially in education. But my opponents including Chandrababu Naidu keep trying to discredit us and are making false allegations against our government. I do not care a damn about these evil forces. With your support, I will carry on, and they cannot pluck even a single hair from me."

The chief minister said, “Chandrababu Naidu never thought of schemes like Amma Vodi in his five-year term. But, he along with his accomplices including "Datta Putrudu" (adopted son) is trying to defame me with false campaigns through their media channels.”

Earlier, Jagan disbursed Rs 6,595 crore into the bank accounts of 43.96 lakh mothers to benefit 82 lakh students by the press of a button. With this, the total amount disbursed for the purpose in the last three years rose to Rs 19,618 crore.

Jagan said, "Our government is giving top priority to see that all the children in the state, irrespective of their financial status, get good education."

“Education builds the future of our children in ways that they, their family and the society as a whole benefit,” he said.

“The AP government spent nearly Rs 52,600 crore for education in the last three years. This is apart from the salaries paid to teachers,” he said.

Jagan said the government would distribute tabs worth Rs 12,000 to each student above Class VIII from September to avail advanced teaching methods from Byju's. The government will spend Rs 500 crore on tabs for 4.7 lakh children.  Study material is provided through smart television to all children from Class 4 to 10 in government schools.

Digital boards and TVs will also be set up in all government schools under the Naadu-Nedu scheme. In the second phase, another 22,334 schools will be rebuilt under the scheme with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.  A total of 15,715 schools have been developed in the first phase, Jagan said.

Calling the chief minister Jagan Mamayya (Jagan uncle), on stage, Niharika, a 9th Class student of a government school, said in her eloquent English speech: "Our chief minister is a legend in bringing many reforms in the education system."

School education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said Amma Vodi, a brainchild of Jagan, was a revolutionary step coming in after the 75 years of Independence.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jagananna amma vodi, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


