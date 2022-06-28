BJP to force-feed cadres on TRS’ corrupt, inept, dynastic rule

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have decided to drill into its ground-level leadership, and cadres, that the current Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is corrupt, and inept. Also, to be added to this campaign plan is a dose of how Telangana’s governance has become a ‘family affair’.

This plan will be set into motion on June 30, when the BJP leaders, including Union ministers, former Chief Ministers, and other senior party leaders will fan out across Telangana to meet party workers over two days. These leaders will return to the city on July 1 to be in time for the party’s national executive meet.

Sources in the party said the meetings would be divided into different sessions for mandal and district-level leaders, leaders of various BJP wings such as the BJP Kisan Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and OBC Morcha, from that particular constituency. Also separate sessions are being planned for SC, ST members of the party. “In short, every section of the society and our local level leadership will be interacting with the senior party leaders,” a BJP leader said.

The final session on day two of these meetings will be with mandal, district, and the party’s ‘prabharis’, leaders from the state deputed to each constituency, and discussions will focus on the current political situation in the state, in the Legislature, and making plans to bring the BJP to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly elections, and to ensure the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections a year later.

During the two-day constituency level meetings, the discussions will also centre around the challenges faced by the party in the state in terms of local leadership, strengthening it in the run up to the Assembly elections, taking to the people the failures of the TRS government, and the successful 8-year governance of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The final session will also look at mobilising party workers from the booth level upwards for the July 3 public meeting at Parade Grounds to be addressed by the Prime Minister.