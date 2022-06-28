BJP leaders to stay at home of cadre

Cut-outs and banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is planned to visit Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 for the BJP national executive meeting at LB Stadium. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: For the BJP, its July 2 and 3 national executive meeting to be held in Hyderabad will not just be about chalking out the future plans of the party and making some policy directions on how the country should head further in terms of its priorities.

Events scheduled in the run-up to the two-day conclave of the party’s top brass and who’s who, also include Assembly constituency-wise reach out to party leaders and workers.

And those doing this will include Union ministers, former Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders.

“These meetings in the constituencies will be for party workers, to sensitise them, and prepare them for the future,” BJP senior leader and the party’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh affairs, as well as a former national general secretary, P. Muralidhar Rao said. He said the schedules of these visits were being finalised and that party leaders deputed to each of the 119 Assembly constituencies would be spending the night there before heading to Hyderabad for the national executive.

Party sources said most of these meetings were likely to be held on June 30, and on July 1. “The idea is not just to have constituency level workers interact with national-level leaders but to create a buzz among the cadres at the ground level,” a party leader said.

While all the schedules of senior leaders visiting the constituencies had not been finalised, some were more or less in place, another party leader said. For instance, Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju will be meeting party workers in Rajendranagar constituency, while former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh will do the same in Goshamahal constituency.

The Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will hold a meeting with party workers from the Chandrayangutta constituency, as the BJP tries to make inroads into the Old City constituencies, traditionally a bastion of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM).