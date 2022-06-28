  
A totally 'shakahari' menu for BJP national executive meet

Telangana delicacies to be on offer, cook from Karimnagar to oversee preparation
The entire menu, for the special lunch on July 3, the second day of the national executive meet, will be totally shakahari (vegetarian) (Representational image/By arrangement)
  The entire menu, for the special lunch on July 3, the second day of the national executive meet, will be totally shakahari (vegetarian) (Representational image/By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A Telangana gourmet festival awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the phalanx of Bharatiya Janata Party’s top leadership from across the country, who will be in the city for a two-day national executive meeting of the party on July 2 and 3.

“The lunch on July 3 at the national executive will be special,” BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

Overseeing the special Telangana menu will be Yadamma, a well-renowned cook from Karimnagar. “The food is going to be delicious,” Sanjay said.

“The entire menu, for the special lunch on July 3, the second day of the national executive meet, will be totally shakahari (vegetarian),” he said.

Sanjay said that other than rotis, all curries, dals and chutneys will be made using authentic Telangana recipes. The party leaders will get a chance to sample dishes like ‘Puntikura Pappu’, ‘Gangavailakura-Mamidikaya Pappu’, ‘Pachi Pulusu’, along with ‘Jonna Rottelu’ and ‘Pedda Boondi Laddu’, among other delicacies. In the evening, ‘Sakinalu’, ‘Garelu’, and ‘Saravapindi’ will be served as snacks.

Chada Suresh Reddy, a former MP from Hanamkonda, who heads the food committee for the BJP national executive meeting, said, “We have invited Yadamma to join the chefs at Novotel on June 29 for a test run.”

He said, “Our party president Bandi Sanjay was firm that we deliver the best food Telangana has to offer to the delegates, and that is what we will do.”

Tags: complete vegetarian meals bjp meet, telangana gourment festival, cook yadamma from karimnagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


