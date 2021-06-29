Nation Politics 28 Jun 2021 CM KCR, Guv Tamilisa ...
Nation, Politics

CM KCR, Guv Tamilisai unveils 26-ft PV Narasimha Rao statue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:51 am IST
KCR hailed Narasimha Rao as a 'reformist'
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday unveiled the 26-foot bronze statue of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday unveiled the 26-foot bronze statue of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday unveiled the 26-foot bronze statue of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao to mark the conclusion of his birth centenary celebrations organised by the state government.

The statue has been installed on a rotary leading to P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg, formerly called the Necklace Road, adjacent to Hussainsagar.

 

Later, the Governor opened the renamed road to traffic and released eight books, including four penned by the former PM. Dignitaries from various fields attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister hailed Narasimha Rao as a 'reformist' and said he had left an indelible mark in every field he was associated with, both at state-level and national-level. "When he was made Prime Minister heading a minority government, he took it up as a challenge and successfully completed a full five-year tenure," Chandrashekar Rao said.

 

The CM stated that due to reforms introduced by Narasimha Rao, the country could come out of the economic crisis which contributed to steady inflow of investments into the country providing vast employment opportunities for all sections.

He recalled the land reforms introduced by him in the United Andhra Pradesh which set an example to other states. “He donated 800 acres of land owned by his family during land reforms introduced by him and led from the front," said the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekar Rao hailed the former PM as the architect of gurukuls and Navodaya schools in the country which he had set up as education minister in AP. These were later adopted by other states, he said and added that there was a need to follow the ideologies of the former PM. "Politicians and administrators need to be dynamic for ensuring welfare and development" remarked the CM.

 

He announced that the state government had approved the proposal of setting up PV Vidhya Peetham in Kakatiya University. He thanked the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy Graduate MLC constituency voters for electing the former PM’s daughter Vani Devi as a tribute. He complimented the centenary celebrations committee for organising many programmes round the year despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor said by organising the celebrations, the state government had saluted the former PM and a son of the soil. "He always respected the country more than the politics and for that reason, he was successful in every field," she said.

 

Centenary celebrations committee chairman K. Keshava Rao, Rajya Sabha member, said the state government had requested the Centre to name the University of Hyderabad after Narasimha Rao in recognition of the services rendered by him.

He said six statues of Narasimha Rao, including one in Delhi and his native village Vangara, would be installed shortly. He also said the Andhra Pradesh government had taken a decision to install the former PM’s statue in Visakhapatnam.

A memorial and museum were also being planned at the Narasimha Rao Gnana Bhoomi by obtaining all permissions, he said.

 

...
Tags: pv narsimha rao, tamilisai soundararajan, kcr, hyderabad, pv statue, p.v. narasimha rao marg, necklace road, hussainsagar, vani devi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational picture of leopard. (DC file photo)

Rescued leopard, possibly attacked by people, dies after 15 day battle for life

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR sets targets for Huzurabad bypoll

Minister KT Ramarao on Monday inaugurated four link roads at IT Corridor and the financial district. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Four link roads inaugurated at IT Corridor and financial district in Hyderabad

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AIHRF seeks vigilance probe into graft in APCO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham