Nation Politics 28 Jun 2021 A new Joint Action C ...
Nation, Politics

A new Joint Action Committee to expose KCR’s ‘betrayal’ in making

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 6:55 am IST
The promise of development of Telangana was not met and only a handful of people benefitted, the committee members said
JAC will work in Telangana state with the sole aim of "exposing the great betrayal of the spirit of statehood agitation" by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)
  JAC will work in Telangana state with the sole aim of "exposing the great betrayal of the spirit of statehood agitation" by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

Hyderabad:  Leaders from across the political spectrum are understood to be slowly gravitating towards creating a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to work in Telangana state with the sole aim of "exposing the great betrayal of the spirit of statehood agitation" by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Claiming to be inspired by the philosophy of Telangana ideologue the late Prof. A. Jayashankar, several leaders had their first formal meeting to create the JAC, ‘comprising members from the RSS to the RSU, who solely wish to make people of Telangana aware how their struggle and sacrifices for statehood have not led to the fulfilment of their truest aspirations.’

 

The first meeting of the as-yet unnamed panel, going presently by the name of Udyama Akanshalu Committee (committee for aspirations of struggle), was attended by former minister Dr A. Chandrashekar, former MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, former JAC convener and MLC K. Swami Goud, former minister Dr G. Vijaya Rama Rao, one of the founding members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gade Innaiah, former MLC Dilip Kumar, former minister and ex-MP D. Ravindra Naik, former student leader and journalist T.A. Vittal and Jagadish Yadav among others.

 

“We are going to bring together all leaders and intellectuals who fought for Telangana on a platform and reach out to people. After achieving statehood, we were betrayed. The promise of development of Telangana was not met and only a handful of people benefitted. We fought for true democracy, and instead, a dynastic rule was thrust on us. An emergency like situation has been created, where individual and civil liberties have been robbed and we have a government which is neither accountable nor answerable. The atrocities against Dalits are unabated. Not just common people, even their representatives, MLAs and ministers are treated as secondary citizens by those in power,” the committee members said.

 

“We will democratically oppose this oppression. We will involve all people across the state in the new movement till we free Telangana of un-democratic forces,” they said, adding, "We will soon come out with our programmes and schedule of events."

...
Tags: telangana formation, kcr government, joint action committee, telangana ideologue, prof. a. jayashankar, udyama akanshalu committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham