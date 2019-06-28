Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 28 Jun 2019 TDP accuses Jagan Re ...
Nation, Politics

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Calling Reddy as inexperienced, Naidu also criticised the state government for reducing security to Naidu.
Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)
 Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday accused the YSRCP government of doing vendetta politics against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that democracy is in danger under the ruling dispensation in Andhra Pradesh.

"You demolished 'Praja Vedika' only for the reason Chandrababu Naidu had asked for it to be allocated to use it as the office for the Leader of Opposition. You served a notice asking Chandrababu Naidu to vacate. This is not correct," TDP leader Acchen Naidu told reporters here.

 

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served a notice to the TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.

"CRDA Act was brought in 2015. The building was constructed in 2007. The village panchayat gave permission for its construction. Praja Vedika is just next to this building. Even then, it was demolished. We advise you to think once about your acts and deeds," Naidu said.

He alleged that Reddy did nothing to address public issues in the last 30 days despite his party having a huge mandate.

"During the last few years, YSRCP did so much propaganda and won the elections. People gave a huge mandate to YSRCP. But what did they do in the last 30 days? Farmers are suffering. What did the government do? Instead, you are doing vendetta politics?" the TDP leader said.

Calling Reddy as inexperienced, Naidu also criticised the state government for reducing security to Naidu.

"You reduced Chandrababu Naidu's security. Even your father (Y S Rajasekhara Reddy) didn't do so. When you were the opposition leader, we provided security to you and your family. What you did is not correct. Under Jagan's rule, democracy is in danger," he said.

"He (Jagan) would have taken advise of the senior leaders. But he is acting only to insult Chandrababu Naidu," Acchenaidu further said.

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

The state government had also ordered the withdrawal of security of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, tdp, jaganmohan reddy, political vendetta
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill passed in LS, Prez rule extended

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu

In his confession, Kalaskar said in August 2016, there was a meeting in Belgaum where the names of people working against Hinduism were listed. During that meeting, Gauri Lankesh’s name came up and it was decided that she has to be killed. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder was code named 'event', says alleged killer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
 

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is ‘religion’

About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)
 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

B’luru water crisis: K’taka govt to ban construction of apartments for 5 yrs

The builders sell the apartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said. (Representational Image)

Another conspiracy: BJP slams WB govt over school dining rooms with ‘70 pc Muslims'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

I am responsible for Congress's defeat in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's bad performance in the Lok Sabha election. (Photo: File)

‘Unaware’ of basic procedures: TDP slams Jagan Reddy over notice to Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is 'unaware' of basic procedures. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham