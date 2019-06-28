Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

SC refuses to hear plea challenging disqualification of AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 11:25 am IST
After the court said it was not inclined to hear the plea, Sehrawat's counsel withdrew the petition.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for Sehrawat that the lawmaker can raise his grievances during the proceedings on the disqualification notice before the Assembly Speaker.

 

After the court said it was not inclined to hear the plea, Sehrawat's counsel withdrew the petition. Sehrawat, an MLA from Bijwasan Assembly segment, had claimed that he has still not taken the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.

Tags: aap, mla, devender sehrawat, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


