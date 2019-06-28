Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 28 Jun 2019 Another conspiracy: ...
Nation, Politics

Another conspiracy: BJP slams WB govt over school dining rooms with ‘70 pc Muslims'

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh questioned whether there was any 'malafide motive' behind the 'segregation'.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities.

He questioned whether there was any "malafide motive" behind the "segregation".

 

"The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 per cent or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them," Ghosh wrote, posting what he said was a copy of the circular.

No government official was immediately available for comment.

"Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy?" he asked.

The circular was issued by the Cooch Behar district magistrate office (minority section) on Tuesday asking the district inspector of schools to send the names of government-run and government-aided schools having more than 70 per cent minority students by Friday, for sending a proposal for construction of dining halls for midday meals in schools.

...
Tags: west bengal, bjp, minority, muslims, schools
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill passed in LS, Prez rule extended

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
 

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is ‘religion’

About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)
 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I am responsible for Congress's defeat in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's bad performance in the Lok Sabha election. (Photo: File)

‘Unaware’ of basic procedures: TDP slams Jagan Reddy over notice to Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is 'unaware' of basic procedures. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah moves J&K reservation bill in LS, urges for extention of Prez's rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

Supporting his act, there were posters put up in part of Indore stating 'Salute Akash ji' on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

SC refuses to hear plea challenging disqualification of AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham