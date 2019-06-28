Another conspiracy: BJP slams WB govt over school dining rooms with ‘70 pc Muslims'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that it had ordered the construction of dining rooms in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district which had more than 70 per cent students from minority communities.

He questioned whether there was any "malafide motive" behind the "segregation".

"The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 per cent or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them," Ghosh wrote, posting what he said was a copy of the circular.

No government official was immediately available for comment.

"Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy?" he asked.

The circular was issued by the Cooch Behar district magistrate office (minority section) on Tuesday asking the district inspector of schools to send the names of government-run and government-aided schools having more than 70 per cent minority students by Friday, for sending a proposal for construction of dining halls for midday meals in schools.